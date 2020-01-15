Indian Army Day 2020 Wishes, Images, Cards and Inspiration Quotes
Indian Army Day 2020.
Indian Army Day 2020.(Photo Courtesy: commons.wikimedia.org)

Indian Army Day 2020 Wishes, Images, Cards and Inspiration Quotes

raghav goyal
The country is celebrating its 72nd Army Day on Wednesday, 15 January 2020. In 1949, on this day itself, the then Lieutenant General KM Cariappa took over as Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in place of General Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. That is why this day is celebrated as Indian Army Day.

Every Indian feels proud to be blessed with a strong army and celebrate the day by sending messages, wishes, greetings to their friends and family to mark the importance of the Indian Army.

If you have still not greeted your friends and family on the occasion of Indian Army Day, here are some wishes, quotes, images, cards and greetings for your conveyance.

Happy 72nd Indian Army Day!

Indian Army Day wishes in Hindi.
(Photo Courtesy: Quint)
We fight to win and win with a knock out,because there are no runners up in war. 
General JJ Singh
Indian Army Day 2020 wishes
(Photo Courtesy: Quint)
“You have never lived until You have almost died, And for those who choose to fight, Life has a special flavor, The protected will never know!”
Capt R Subramanium 
Indian Army Day 2020 Quotes
(Photo Courtesy: Quint)
“If death strikes before I prove my blood, I swear I’ll kill Death”
Capt Manoj Kumar Pandey
Army Day Wishes in English.
(Photo Courtesy: Quint)
“There will be no withdrawal without written orders and these orders shall never be issued.”
Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw (Core Commander in 1962)
Indian Army Day Wishes
(Photo Courtesy: Quint)
“Quartered in snow, silent to remain. When the bugle calls, they shall rise and march again.”
The scroll of honour at the Siachen base camp

On 15 January, that is Indian Army Day, all the fighters in the army who sacrificed their lives protecting the country are also honoured. A parade is also held at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi.

