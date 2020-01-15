Indian Army Day 2020 Wishes, Images, Cards and Inspiration Quotes

The country is celebrating its 72nd Army Day on Wednesday, 15 January 2020. In 1949, on this day itself, the then Lieutenant General KM Cariappa took over as Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in place of General Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. That is why this day is celebrated as Indian Army Day.

Every Indian feels proud to be blessed with a strong army and celebrate the day by sending messages, wishes, greetings to their friends and family to mark the importance of the Indian Army.