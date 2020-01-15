Indian Army Day 2020 Wishes, Images, Cards and Inspiration Quotes
The country is celebrating its 72nd Army Day on Wednesday, 15 January 2020. In 1949, on this day itself, the then Lieutenant General KM Cariappa took over as Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in place of General Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. That is why this day is celebrated as Indian Army Day.
Every Indian feels proud to be blessed with a strong army and celebrate the day by sending messages, wishes, greetings to their friends and family to mark the importance of the Indian Army.
If you have still not greeted your friends and family on the occasion of Indian Army Day, here are some wishes, quotes, images, cards and greetings for your conveyance.
Happy 72nd Indian Army Day!
On 15 January, that is Indian Army Day, all the fighters in the army who sacrificed their lives protecting the country are also honoured. A parade is also held at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)