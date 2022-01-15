Indian Army Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, and Greetings
Here are some wishes, images and quotes on the occasion of Indian Army Day.
Indian Army Day is observed every year on 15 January. It is celebrated to acknowledge the importance of, and honour our nation's army.
The date 15 January marks the day when General (later Field Marshal) K M Carriappa took over the command of Army from General Sir FRR Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief in 1949.
General Cariappa became the first Commander-in-Chief of Indian Army post Independence.
This year, India is celebrating its 74th Army Day.
Many events are organized around India to celebrate this special occasion along with the Army Day Parade at Cariappa Parade Ground.
Here we have curated some wishes, images, quotes, messages and greetings which your can send to your loved ones, and upload as WhatsApp status on the occasion of Indian Army Day 2022.
Indian Army Day: Wishes, Images and Quotes
Let's salute all the heroes who risk their lives for the security and safety of our country. Happy Indian Army Day!
I am proud of the brave Indian soldiers who protect our country and freedom. Happy Indian Army Day!
May this Indian Army Day brings more strength and happiness to our soldiers. Wish you and your family a very happy Indian Army Day!
“Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolor (Indian flag), or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure.” - Captain Vikram Batra. Happy Indian Army Day!
“If death strikes before I prove my blood, I swear I’ll kill Death” -
Capt Manoj Kumar Pandey. Happy Indian Army Day!
