Indian Air Force Day 2020: Quotes and Wishes to Celebrate the Day
IAF was founded on 8 October 1932. Since then, it has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions.
Every year, the Air Force Day is celebrated at Hindon base in presence of the IAF chief and senior officials of the three armed forces.People all across the country, including the top leaders, express their gratitude towards the force.
The Indian Air Force is the fourth largest air force in the world. Apart from defending the Indian air space, the air force also delivers humanitarian aid and disaster relief material during natural calamities.
Indian Air Force Day 2020: Quotes
- If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or is a Gurkha—Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw
- No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions—Subhas Chandra Bose
- Some goals are so worthy, it’s glorious even to fail—Capt Manoj Kumar Pandey
- I regret I have but one life to give for my country—Prem Ramchandan
- Either I will come back after hoisting the tricolour, or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure—Capt. Vikram Batra, PVC
Indian Air Force Day 2020: Wishes
- Who kept the hope and supported the fight, The glory theirs, the service ours. Happy Air Force Day!
- We are flying in different areas of increase, just as India is free. Happy Indian Air Force Day 2020.
- Today we are breathing freely just because we live in a free country. Happy Indian Air Force Day!
- Who kept the faith and fought the fight; the glory theirs, the duty ours. Happy Air Force Day!
