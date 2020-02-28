India Gears Up For Its First National Poker Series

When IIM-Kozhikode professor, Deepak Dhayanuthy introduced Poker as part of a course on competitive strategy and strategic management in 2015, some people raised eyebrows. According to him, Poker as a game helps players understand human psychology better- pick up on subtle cues and personal motivations, as well as learn how to manage the resources they had when playing. In short, poker is a game in which skill and strategy triumphed over any kind of fortune.

Whether everyone agreed with him or not is a matter of some debate, but students across the country seemed to generally agree with the IIM professor's conclusion. Nowhere was this more apparent than at IIM-Kozikhode itself. Apart from signing up for the course, IIM-K students took part in one of the largest college poker fests organised in the country.

On 31 October 2019, an inter-collegiate poker tournament involving some of India's biggest colleges went underway. Participants from various IITs, IIMs, IMT-Ghaziabad and MDI Gurgaon played for over 4 days across campuses. The nine finalists were flown to Goa where the event was streamed live.