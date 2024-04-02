Independent Artist Day 2024: Date, History, Significance & Celebration

The online marketplace, Minted started the celebration of Independent Artist day on the 15th anniversary of its launch. The online arts and design marketplace introduced a new day dedicated to independent artists.
The Minted Independent Artist Day will be observed on 3 April 2024, and will include a celebration of the contributions of independent artists to the art community. Let's have a look at the history, significance and ways to observe Independent Artist Day 2024.
Independent Artist Day 2024: History & SIgnificance
The day will also showcase the work of these artists, which will be available for viewing on the Minted website. Founded in 2007, Minted has become one of the most popular online arts and design marketplaces in the world. With more than 75 million homes decorated with art discovered on the platform, it remains a popular platform for artists and art lovers alike.
The Minted Independent Artist Day is a great way to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the marketplace. By voting for an artist and their work, you can help to promote their talent and inspire others.
Ways To Celebrate Independent Artist Day 2024
One of the ways to celebrate the day is to vote for the winning design from the Minted Design Challenge. Hosted annually, the challenge allows artists to submit designs that are inspired by the theme of the day. The winning designs are then voted on by the Minted community, with the best designs being selected to be produced into decor, stationery, cards, and more.
Another way to celebrate the day is to support an artist by buying their work. Minted offers a variety of mediums, including paintings, drawings, prints, and sculpture. The marketplace also features a marketplace for designers, allowing buyers to connect directly with artists and purchase their work.
