Happy Independence Day 2020: Wishes, Greetings, Images & Quotes 

Here are some wishes, images to send your family and friends this Independence Day.

The Quint
Published15 Aug 2020, 02:44 AM IST
Lifestyle
2 min read

India is celebrating its 74th Independence day on Saturday, 15 August. We got our freedom from the centuries’ old shackles of Britishers after the sacrifice of countless brave lives and nonstop efforts of our heroes.

This Independence Day, let’s remember all those brave soldiers, leaders who gave up everything for the sake of our motherland. Here are some wishes, greetings, images and quotes that you can send your family, friends and peers and remind them what would our lives be without independence and that we all are responsible for protecting the independence, integrity and sovereignty of our great nation.

74th Independence Day Images with Quotes

Here are some wishes, images to send your family and friends this Independence Day:

Independence Day Wishes in English
Independence Day Wishes in English
(Photo: The Quint)
Independence Day Wishes in Hindi
Independence Day Wishes in Hindi
(Photo: The Quint)
Independence Day Wishes in Punjabi
Independence Day Wishes in Punjabi
(Photo: The Quint)
Independence Wishes in Bengali &nbsp;
Independence Wishes in Bengali  
(Photo: The Quint)
Independence Day Wishes in Marathi
Independence Day Wishes in Marathi
(Photo: The Quint)
Independence Day Wishes in Tamil
Independence Day Wishes in Tamil
(Photo: The Quint)
Independence Day Wishes in Telugu
Independence Day Wishes in Telugu
(Photo: The Quint)
Independence Day Wishes in Gujarati
Independence Day Wishes in Gujarati
(Photo: The Quint)

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!