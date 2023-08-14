ADVERTISEMENT
Indian National Flag: Know some facts about the national flag here on the 77th Independence Day.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
Independence Day 2023 is set to be celebrated on Tuesday, 15 August. We are gearing up to celebrate the 77th Independence Day this year. It is time to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives to free our nation. The Britishers ruled us for about 200 years and India finally gained its independence on 15 August 1947. We should all get together and grandly celebrate this auspicious day with great enthusiasm and national fervour.

Independence Day is celebrated across the country and people organise events to make the day memorable. From hoisting the Indian National Flag to singing the anthem, everything is done with excitement in the events organised by schools, colleges, and societies. You should also take part in the events and learn more about our struggle for independence. Know more about the martyrs.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, announced the Har Ghar Tiranga movement so that more people are motivated to hoist the national flag. People can post pictures with the flag on the official website of Har Ghar Tiranga and be a part of the Independence Day celebration.

The Tiranga, which is the Indian National Flag, carries a rich history and it played an important role in the fight for independence. It is a strong symbol of our independence and we must pay honour to our flag on this crucial day.

Independence Day 2023: Interesting Facts About the Indian National Flag

Here are some interesting facts about the Indian Flag you must know and remember:

  • Madam Bhikaji Cama was the first person to unfurl the Indian National Flag during the second Socialist International summit in Stuttgart, Germany.

  • Bal Gangadhar Tilak introduced a new flag with red and green strips in 1971. The flag also had seven stars similar to the Saptrishi constellation.

  • In 1921, a new flag was created based on what Mahatma Gandhi wanted. It had a white strip on the top, a green strip in the middle, and a red strip at the bottom.

  • The Indian National Flag that we know was thought by Pingali Venkayya, who was an educator and a freedom fighter.

  • The saffron colour in the Indian flag symbolizes sacrifice and courage.

  • The Indian National Flag should always be hoisted during daylight hours.

  • The Ashoka Chakra in the flag symbolizes the circle of life and continuity.

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from lifestyle

