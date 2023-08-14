Independence Day 2023 is set to be celebrated on Tuesday, 15 August. We are gearing up to celebrate the 77th Independence Day this year. It is time to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives to free our nation. The Britishers ruled us for about 200 years and India finally gained its independence on 15 August 1947. We should all get together and grandly celebrate this auspicious day with great enthusiasm and national fervour.

Independence Day is celebrated across the country and people organise events to make the day memorable. From hoisting the Indian National Flag to singing the anthem, everything is done with excitement in the events organised by schools, colleges, and societies. You should also take part in the events and learn more about our struggle for independence. Know more about the martyrs.