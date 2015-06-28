This Article Has Been Removed

ADVERTISEMENT
Smita Sharma, a visual journalist, explores the relationship of a gay couple over two years in New York.
The story and photo feature has been retracted to respect the sentiment of the persons featured in it. A lot has changed in their lives since the publishing of this story and they had requested The Quint to remove the story.
