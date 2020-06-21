The first solar eclipse of 2020 took place on Sunday, 21 June. This was an annular solar eclipse, where the Sun, Moon and the Earth are aligned in a straight line.No matter how beautiful the sight may be, it is important to note that one must not look at the sun with bare eyes or without proper glasses. Using proper gadgets for watching the eclipse is important to protect your eyes. The X-ray sheets or polaroids are not safe for viewing.The Quint picked the top 10 images from across the world, which captures the phenomenon: