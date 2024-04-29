ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Important Days in May 2024: List of National, International Events and Festivals

Festivals and Events in May 2024: May, the fifth month of the year is almost around the corner. It is a month of Spring in regions falling in Northern Hemisphere while as in Southern Hemisphere, May is the month of Autumn season. Like every month, May also arrives with important events and festivals. It starts with May Day, also known as Labour Day or International Workers' Day. This day has a great significance, as it creates awareness among labourers about their basic rights, and highlights their contribution in the society.

It is important to know the important events and festivals for general awareness. This also helps people who are preparing for different competitive examinations. Let us check out all national, international, special events and festivals below that will take place in the month of May 2024.

1 May 2024: May Day or Labour Day or International Workers' Day| Maharashtra Day (India)| Gujarat Day (India).

2 May 2024: World Tuna Day

3 May 2024: Press Freedom Day

4 May 2024: Coal Miners Day | International Firefighters' Day

5 May 2024:  World Laughter Day

6 May 2024: International No Diet Day

7 May 2024: World Athletics Day| World Asthma Day

8 May 2024: World Red Cross Day| World Thalassaemia Day

9 May 2024: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti (India)| Maharana Pratap Jayanti (India)| Victory Day

10 May 2024: World Lupus Day

11 May 2024: National Technology Day (India)|

12 May 2024:  International Nurses Day| Mother's Day

13 May 2024: World Cocktail Day| International Hummus Day

14 May 2024: International Chihuahua Appreciation Day| International PMO Day

15 May 2024:  International Day of Families

16 May 2024: National Dengue Day (India)| International Day of Light

17 May 2024: World Telecommunication Day | World Hypertension Day| National Endangered Species Day (India)

18 May 2024: World AIDS Vaccine Day| International Museum Day| Armed Forces Day (India)

19 May 2024: Stepmother's Day

20 May 2024: World Metrology Day

21 May 2024: National Anti-Terrorism Day (India)

22 May 2024: International Day for Biological Diversity

23 May 2024: Buddha Jayanti or Buddha Purnima (India)| World Turtle Day

24 May 2024: National Brother's Day (India)|

25 May 2024: Africa Day

26 May 2024: World Redhead Day

27 May 2024: National Memorial Day

28 May 2024: International Day of Action for Women's Health

29 May 2024: International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers| International Everest Day

30 May 2024: Goa Statehood Day (India)| Hindi Journalism Day

31 May 2024: Anti-Tobacco Day

Topics:  Festivals   May Day   International Events 

