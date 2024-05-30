ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Important Days in June 2024: List of National, International Events & Festivals

Important Days in June 2024: From World Environment Day to International Yoga Day, check out full list of events.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Lifestyle
3 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Important Days in June 2024: June is the sixth month of the year in the Julian and Gregorian calendar and has a total of 30 days. While June is the month of summer in Northern hemisphere, in Sothern Hemisphere it marks the beginning of winters and is equivalent to December with chilling cold. Like other months of the year, June also has many important events and festivals. It is important for everyone to know the national and international events that will take place in the month of June.

The name June has been derived from a term 'Iunius', which is the name of an ancient Roman goddess Juno. In India, candidates who are preparing for different competitive examinations like UPSC, SSC, PSC, and more should definitely be aware about the special days in June because such questions are often asked in these exams. Let us read about all special events, festivals, and holidays that will take place in the June 2024.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Important Days in June 2024: Full List of Special Events, Festivals and Holidays

Following is the list of important days, events, festivals and holidays that will take place in June 2024.

1 June 2024

  • World Milk Day

  • Global Day of Parents

  •  National Dinosaur Day

  • World Reef Awareness Day

0

2 June 2024

  • Republic Day of Italy

  • National Cancer Survivors Day

  • International Sex Workers' Day

  • Telangana Formation Day (India)

3 June 2024

  • World Cider Day

  • World Bicycle Day

  • Chimborazo Day

  • Insect Repellent Awareness Day

4 June 2024

  • International Corgi Day

  • International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression

5 June 2024

  • World Environment Day

  • Global Running Day

  • Hot Air Balloon Day

  • HIV Long-Term Survivors Awareness Day

6 June 2024

  • UN Russian Language Day

  • World Green Roof Day

  • National Gardening Exercise Day

7 June 2024

  • World Food Safety Day

  • National Donut Day

  • June Bug Day

  • World Caring Day

8 June 2024

  • World Brain Tumor Day

  • USS Liberty Remembrance Day

  • World Gin Day

  • World Ocean Day 

  • World Knit in Public Day

  • World Doll Day

  • National Best Friends Day

9 June 2024

  • Coral Triangle Day

  • National Donald Duck Day

  • National Children's Day

10 June 2024

  • National Bed Bug Prevention Day

  • National Ball Point Pen Day

  • National Herbs and Spices Day

  • National Iced Tea Day

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

11 June 2024

  • International Yarn Bombing Day

  • KBG Syndrome Awareness Day

  • International Lynx Day

12 June 2024

  • World Day Against Child Labour

  • International Falafel Day

  • Superman Day

  • National Red Rose Day

  • Russia Day 

13 June 2024

  • International Albinism Awareness Day

  • International Community Association Managers Day

  • International Axe Throwing Day

  • World Softball Day

  • National Sewing Machine Day

  • National Farm Workers Day

14 June 2024

  • World Blood Donor Day

  • Mithuna Sankranti (India)

  • National Flag Day

  • International Bath Day

15 June 2024

  • World Wind Day

  • World Father's Day

  • World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

  • World Martini Day

  • International Women in Mining Day

  • International Working Animal Day

  • International Surfing Day

  • World Juggling Day

16 June 2024

  • International Day of Family Remittances

  • World Refill Day

  • Blooms Day

  • International Day of the African Child

  • World Sea Turtle Day

  • World Tapas Day

17 June 2024

  • World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought

  • World Tessellation Day

  • Global Garbage Man Day

  • National Eat Your Vegetables Day

18 June 2024

  • International Picnic Day

  • Autistic Pride Day

  • International Day of Countering Hate Speech

  • Sustainable Gastronomy Day

  • International Sushi Day

  • International Panic Day

19 June 2024

  • World Sickle Cell Awareness Day

  • Juneteenth

  •  World Sauntering Day

  • International Box Day

20 June 2024

  • World Refugee Day

  • Summer Solstice

  • World Productivity Day

  • International Tennis Day

  • National American Eagle Day

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

21 June 2024

  • World Music Day

  • International Yoga Day

  • World Hydrography Day

  • World Humanist Day

  • World Motorcycle Day

  • World Giraffe Day

  • International Vanlife Cooking Day

22 June 2024

  • World Rainforest Day

  • Windrush Day

  • Positive Media Day

  • B Kinder Day

  • National Kissing Day

23 June 2024

  •  International Olympic Day

  • United Nations Public Service Day

  • International Widows Day

  • International Women in Engineering Day

24 June 2024

  • International Fairy Day

  • St John's Day

  • Swim a Lap Day

  • National Pralines Day

25 June 2024

  • Global Beatles Day

  • International Day of the Seafarer

  • World Vitiligo Day

26 June 2024

  • World Drug Day

  • International Day in Support of Victims of Torture

  • World Refrigeration Day

  • National Canoe Day

  • National Stitch Day

27 June 2024

  • Helen Keller Day

  • International Pineapple Day

  • World Arak Day

  • National Handshake Day

28 June 2024

  • National Insurance Awareness Day

  • Christopher Street Day

  • International Body Piercing Day

  • National Logistics Day

29 June 2024

  • International Day of the Tropics

  • UK Armed Forces Day

  • World Sand Dune Day

  • World Industrial Design Day

  • International Mud Day

  • Hug Holiday

30 June 2024

  • International Asteroid Day

  • Social Media Day

  • National Meteor Watch Day

  • Blink-182 Day

  • Login Cabin Day

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from lifestyle

Topics:  Holidays   Festivals   International Events 

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×