Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana aims to provide universal access to banking facilities with at least one basic banking account for every household. It offers a wide range of financial services such as availability of basic savings bank account, access to need-based credit, remittances facility, and much more.If you already have a deposit account and want to transfer your old account under Jan Dhan Yojana, you’ll have to get a Rupay card from your financial institution. Once the transfer is complete, you can avail the overdraft facility under the scheme.How to Transfer Old Accounts Under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana?Many account holders would want to transfer their old deposit accounts under Jan Dhan Yojana given the lucrative benefits. The account holder is usually advised to refrain from re-opening a different account under the scheme to avoid complexity.The account holder of any bank or financial institution just needs to issue a Rupay card in order to avail the insurance benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana Scheme if they intend to transfer their old accounts under the scheme. The account holder can also avail the overdraft facility provided under the scheme with their exisiting account given that the account has been operated and the account holder is not a loan payment defaulter.Features of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan YojanaListed below are the features of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan YojanaThe main purpose of the scheme is financial InclusionThe scheme targets to open bank accounts for 7.5 crore families in over one yearMinors of the age 10 and above can open the account tooThe scheme offers an accidental cover of Rs1 lakh to the account holderThe accounts under the scheme are zero balance accounts which means that the account holder need not maintain a minimum balance in the accountThe scheme offers a Rupay Debit cardAccount-holders who transact regularly with their Rupay debit card and maintain a good balance in their bank account can avail an overdraft of Rs 5,000 after six months into the opening of the accountThe scheme also offers life insurance cover up to Rs 30,000Provides access to pension and insurance productsEasy transfer of money across the countryEligibility Criteria List of Jan Dhan Yojana AccountTo open a Jan Dhan Yojana account, an applicant needs to fulfil the following eligibility criteria:Applicant of Jan Dhan Yojana should be an Indian to open an account under this scheme.Applicant should be above 10 years of age and should have a guardian to manage the account on behalf of him or her.Applicant will also be eligible for a RuPay Card using which he or she can withdraw up to four times from any ATM.Even if the applicant does not have valid documents to prove his nationality, the bank allows the opening of the account based on ground research on the person, categorising them under ‘low risk’.If an individual holds a savings bank account with a bank, he or she can transfer his account to Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana in order to avail benefits from it.