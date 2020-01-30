Surajkund Mela 2020: How To Reach Fair By Metro, Air, Rail or Road

The Surajkund Craft Fair, one of India’s biggest cultural events, is being held at Faridabad, Haryana from 1 February to 16 February, 2020. The fair is organised by the Government of Haryana in the Surjakund campus. The fair was first held in the year 1987.

The fair is popular for its unique handicrafts made by Indian artisans from several states. Every year, Surajkund Fair picks a new theme state to celebrate its culture and heritage. Himachal Pradesh has been chosen as the theme state this year. The fair will showcase the culture, food and handicrafts of Himachal Pradesh.

Entry into the fair is permitted only through tickets. If you wish to visit Surajkund Mela, you can buy tickets from the ticket counter present at the venue. Tickets can also be purchased online from BookMyShow’s official website. If you want to visit the Surajkund fair this year, here are some details regarding the conveyance for the fair: