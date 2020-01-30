Surajkund Mela 2020: How To Reach Fair By Metro, Air, Rail or Road
The Surajkund Craft Fair, one of India’s biggest cultural events, is being held at Faridabad, Haryana from 1 February to 16 February, 2020. The fair is organised by the Government of Haryana in the Surjakund campus. The fair was first held in the year 1987.
The fair is popular for its unique handicrafts made by Indian artisans from several states. Every year, Surajkund Fair picks a new theme state to celebrate its culture and heritage. Himachal Pradesh has been chosen as the theme state this year. The fair will showcase the culture, food and handicrafts of Himachal Pradesh.
Entry into the fair is permitted only through tickets. If you wish to visit Surajkund Mela, you can buy tickets from the ticket counter present at the venue. Tickets can also be purchased online from BookMyShow’s official website. If you want to visit the Surajkund fair this year, here are some details regarding the conveyance for the fair:
Surajkund Fair Parking Details
|Gate No.
|Mela Gate
|Entry from
|Parking Numbers
|I
|Shekhawati
|Delhi/Gurgaon
|IA-(Chhatisgarh parking)
|IB-(Near Silver Jubilee Gate)
|IC-Radha Swami
|ID-MCF Parking
|II
|Jharkhand Gate/Kerla Gate
|Faridabad/ Gurgaon
|2A-HTC Land
|2B-HTC Land
|2C-EROS Land Parking
|III
|Dhanteshwari/TRC Gate
|Delhi/ Gurgaon
|3A-Near Silver Jubilee Gate
|3B-Helipad Parking
|3D-Dinesh Aggarwal Park
How To Reach the Surajkund Mela 2020?
- By Air: To reach the Surajkund Mela, the nearest airport is in New Delhi. The fair venue is a 35-minute drive from the Indira Gandhi International airport.
- By Railways: The nearest junction from the venue is in New Delhi. Faridabad and Gurugram are both connected to Delhi through railways. One can take a car/cab or a tourist coach from the junction to reach the fair’s venue.
- By Road: There is a smooth connectivity of roadways for people travelling from Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad to the Surajkund Mela.
- By Metro: To reach Surajkund Mela via metro, people have to reach Badarpur Border Metro Station first. The Surajkund Fair venue is 1 kilometre away from Badarpur Border metro station.
Surajkund Mela Route Map
