Dhanteras 2020: How to Buy 22-24 Carat Gold on Dhanteras 

Dhanteras is celebrated on Trayodashi or the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month of the Hindu Calendar. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Friday, 13 November. People worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber on this auspicious day and seek their blessings.

Dhanteras is the beginning of the auspicious festival of Diwali. This day is the best time to invest in gold and other metals. Hence, people need to check before buying gold on Dhanteras.