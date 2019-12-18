How To Book Ola, Uber Cabs Online? Check Step-By-Step Guide
Ola, Uber and Meru cabs are online taxi service providers in India. Ola and Uber cabs are rapidly increasing the taxi business across the country. Ola, Uber and Meru cab services has also made our journeys easier and more convenient.
Cabs can be booked very easily through mobile phones in a short time, depending on the availability. So how do you book an Ola/Uber cab?
How To Book
- To book Ola, Uber or Meru cabs, first of all, it is necessary to have their respective apps on your mobile phones. If your phone does not have this app, then it can be downloaded through the Play Store or App Store for Android and IOS users respectively. To book a cab on your computer, you will have to visit the official website of Ola, Uber or Meru cabs.
- After downloading the app or visiting the official website, log in by entering the mobile number. After creating the account, click on the home page where the option of cab booking/taxi booking will be available.
- On the home page, enter the pickup location. For example: home, office or pin the current location if you are not sure where you are.
- Once the Pick-Up location is set, fill in the drop location below the pickup option.
- After the locations are set, you will see many options below like Rentals / Micro / Mini / Prime / Taxi / Auto / Outstation categories and how much time will they take to reach the pickup location. Choose one of these options.
- Click on 'Ride Now'
- The estimated fare of the amount you have to pay for your journey will be shown as soon as you click on Ride Now.
How to book Ola/Uber cab Step-By-Step
After following the steps given above, you will see three options:
- Personal: This means that you are booking a personal private cab for yourself. If you are booking share Ola, Uber or Meru cab, then choose the number of seats you want to book.
- Set up payment: On clicking set up payment, you can choose the method of payment. For this, you can pay via. paytm, cash, wallet or other payment methods.
- Apply Coupon: Ola, Uber and Meru apps keep the user updated with messages and coupons from time to time. By applying a coupon on a ride, provides a certain amount of discount depending on the offer they are providing.
- After clicking confirm booking, the cab details will appear on the mobile screen along with the amount of time it will take to reach the pickup location.
- When the cab driver arrives at your location, for ola cab users, they will have to tell the OTP (One Time Password) which will be available on the app. For Uber users, no OTP is needed.
