How to Apply for PAN Card via Aadhaar? Check Steps Below

A Permanent Account Number or PAN is a 10-digit unique identification alphanumeric number to identify a taxpayer in India. All tax-related information of a person is regarded against this number which acts as a primary key to store the information. No two people can have the same number.

PAN cards can be allotted by quoting a valid Aadhaar number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). PAN applicants who have an Aadhaar number from UIDAI and have registered their mobile number with Aadhaar, can apply.

However, your Aadhaar authentication may get rejected if you have the incorrect phone number linked to your Aadhaar or key in the wrong OTP.