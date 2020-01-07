How Good Are You At Taking Decisions Together With Your Family?
What happens when a family finds itself trapped in a room and has to find its way out together? There’s as much tension as there is excitement. Recently actor Sumeet Raghavan and his family were locked in an escape room and the only way for them to come out was by solving all the clues together, that too in just 15 minutes. Now, how much fun did the family have together and how did they escape from the room? To find out, watch the video right away!
You just saw that Sumeet and his family are at great taking decisions together, but how good are you at it? Take this quick quiz and find out!
Tell us your score in the comments and also share with us the things you love to do together with your family! We’re waiting.
