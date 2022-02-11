How Do Taxes Work For Content Creators, Gig Workers And Freelancers In India?

What is Section 44ADA and how does it work?

As of financial year 2016-2017, under the presumptive scheme of taxation, profits are presumed at 50% of the gross receipts for non-salaried professionals. Anyone whose total gross receipts are under Rs.50 lakh, file their taxes under this.

Under 44ADA, you only show 50% of your revenue as income, irrespective of your profit. Earlier, the IT department would decide your tax slab based on how much profit your work generated yearly.

So under the earlier method, a person whose yearly revenue was Rs.40 lakh, and expense was Rs.10 lakh, would fall under the Rs.30 lakh p.a. tax bracket.

But with 44ADA, they can simply half their revenue, and thereby pay income tax only on the taxable part of Rs.20 lakh.

Okay, but what about deductions?

Ah yes, deductions a.k.a. your annual BFFs during tax-filing season. Like we said earlier, unlike salaried people, freelancers and gig workers cannot claim EPF under deductions. However, depending on the kind of work you do, there are certain expenses you can file under full or partial deductions.

Content Creators, gig workers, freelancers can deduct expenses such as

Computers

Camera (and related equipment)

Paid software used for creating/editing/recording

Site maintenance cost

Rent (in case you’re renting the space where you’re creating the content)

Travel expenses in case you’re traveling for work

Automobile purchase and maintenance (if used for work)

Mobile and internet bills (partially if used for both personal and professional purpose)

Office supplies, such as printers, scanners, routers, external hard drives



When you buy a capital asset, for work, such as a laptop, camera or a bike, the benefit of such an asset is usually expected to last more than a year. Such assets are capitalized and not charged to expenses when they are bought. However, every year a small portion of its cost is expensed and is allowed to be reduced from your income. This expense charged every year is called depreciation.