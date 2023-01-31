5 Home Remedies for Cracked Heels in Winter
Here are a few simple and effective home remedies that can help prevent cracked heels, a common problem in winter.
Cracked heels are a common foot problem in winter. According to research, 20 percent of adults in the United States experience cracked skin on their feet but it can be experienced by anyone, even children. It seems to affect women more often than men. Most of the time the problem is not even serious and it is caused because of walking barefoot.
In some cases, cracks in the heels can become very deep and cause pain. Other causes of cracked heels can be: wearing open-heeled footwear, taking hot baths, using harsh soaps, cold, dry skin, dry weather, or standing for long period.
Here are a few home remedies that can solve the problem so that you can flaunt your soft heels in footwear.
1. Foot Balms
You can use heel balms as they are often used and contain ingredients to moisturize, soften, and exfoliate dead skin. A few common healing and softening products include urea, salicylic acid, alpha-hydroxy acids, and saccharide isomerate. These balms are easily available at a drug store or online.
Some heel balms may cause minor stinging or irritation but it is normal. Severe cases may require a prescription-strength balm or steroid cream to relieve itching and inflammation.
2. Foot Spa at Home
The skin around the heels is thicker and drier than the rest of your skin and a little more harshness or pressure results in split-ups. Thus, soaking the feet in warm water followed up by moisturization can make it softer and less dry. You can keep your feet in warm soapy water for about 20 minutes and then scrub off the dead skin with a loofah, foot scrubber, or pumice stone to get rid of hard, thick skin.
Then gently pat dry the feet and apply a heavy moisturizer. You don't need to buy any specific creams, you can even apply petroleum jelly to lock in moisture. Put on socks to avoid spreading any grease around.
3. Honey
Honey can be used as a natural remedy for cracked heels. Research proves that honey has antimicrobial and antibacterial properties that help heal and cleanse wounds, and moisturize the skin. You can use honey as a foot scrub or foot mask after soaking it in warm water.
4. Coconut oil
Coconut oil is one of the common home remedies for Indian households. It can be a remedy for everything- dry skin, dry scalp, and even dried heels.
Doctors of the Mayo Clinic recommended coconut oil for dry skin, eczema, and psoriasis. It helps your skin retain moisture. You can use coconut oil after a foot soak. The anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties of coconut oil help heal cracked heels and prevent them from bleeding or infections.
5. Lime and Sugar Scrub
You can prepare a daily foot scrub for your feet to avoid any build-up of dirt or dead skin cells on your heels. People often ignore their heels and keep exfoliating and moisturizing their entire bodies.
This 5-minute routine can help you get those softer-looking heels. You can squeeze half a lemon and add 3 spoons of sugar to it. Dip the lemon halves into the sugar and scrub on the heels until all the granules melt into the skin. Leave it to dry and wash it off with water and pat dry.
