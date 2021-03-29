Holi Special Foods: Dishes You Should Try This Holi
Like other festivals in India, there are some mouth-watering dishes that are served and consumed in Holi.
Holi is being celebrated on 29 March 2021 this year. This festival of colours sees is also called Rangwali Holi. And even though It is a Hindu festival, it is celebrated by across India, irrespective religion. This day is preceded by Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, which is celebrated the previous day.
As every other festival in India, this festival too has some mouthwatering dishes and sweets. These dishes and sweets and distributed among family, friends, and loved ones.
Gujia
Gujia is the most popular sweet that can be found in almost every North Indian household during this auspicious occasion of Holi. It is a kind of sweet dumpling, which is stuffed with khoa (dried and processed milk).
Gulab Jamun
Gulab Jamun is a sweet that is had all through the year. In India, people have Gulab Jamun irrespective of what the occasion is. This is a fried ball made of milk solid, dipped in a sweet syrup.
Kachori
Just like Gujia, kachori is also a snack that is had any time of the year, however it is not sweet like Gujia. This is a deep-fried snack filled with spices, which is usually had with chutney.
Thandai
Thandai is a popular Indian drink that is usually savoured during the festivals of Maha Shivratri and Holi. It is made of milk, sugar and is peppered with cashew, almond, saffron, and the likes.
