Holi Special Foods: Dishes You Should Try This Holi

Holi is being celebrated on 29 March 2021 this year. This festival of colours sees is also called Rangwali Holi. And even though It is a Hindu festival, it is celebrated by across India, irrespective religion. This day is preceded by Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, which is celebrated the previous day.

As every other festival in India, this festival too has some mouthwatering dishes and sweets. These dishes and sweets and distributed among family, friends, and loved ones.