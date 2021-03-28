Holika Dahan 2021 Muharat Date and Time

As per the mythology, It is believed that Hiranyakashyap, a king in ancient India wanted everyone to respect him. But his son Prahlada, was a devotee of of Lord Vishnu. Outraged by this, Hiranyakashyap decided to kill his own son. He told his sister Holika to take Prahlada in her lap and sit in the fire as Holika was blessed with a divine blessing, that she would not burn even if she sits on it.

His plan to kill his own son Prahlada could not succeed as Prahlada kept chanting Lord Vishnu’s name all the time and survived. However, Holika the king’s sister was burnt to ashes. After this, Lord Vishnu, appeared in the Narasimha avatar killed the king Hiranyakashyap. Hence, this festival is also celebrated as a victory of good over evil.