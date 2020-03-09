Holi 2020 Wishes, Images, Cards and Greetings For Loved Ones
Holi, the festival of colors, is a vibrant festival predominantly celebrated by Hindus in India. It marks the end of winter in India and welcomes the spring season. On this day, people play with colors, meet and greet each other and mark a new beginning.
People also send wishes through various social media platforms to their loved ones on this day. Therefore, we have some Holi Wishes in English and Hindi for you to share, which are given below:
Happy Holi 2020 Greetings, Photos and SMSes
“Holi is an apt time to celebrate the colors of our beautiful relationship. Happy Holi”
“It’s the time to unwind, de-stress and to make a bond with sweets, thandai and colours. Happy Holi”
“Forgive your haters and ill-wishers and remember those who are near & dear to you with splashing colors. Happy Holi”
