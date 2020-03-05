Holi Gift Ideas: Surprise Your Loved Ones With These Amazing Gifts
Holi is a festival of colours celebrating the triumph of good over evil. On Holi, people greet each other by playing with different colours also known as Gulal.
People also celebrate Holi by distributing gifts to their loved ones. If you too are thinking of greeting your loved ones by giving gifts on Holi, then here are some amazing gifts ideas for your conveyance.
Holi 2020 Gift Ideas For Family and Friends
- Herbal Colours
It is observed that during Holi celebrations the usage of cheap, low-quality and bright colours is higher. Therefore, to play a safe and colourful Holi, it is advised to use herbal colours which can be made at home or can also be bought by trusted vendors. This year people can gift herbal colours to their loved ones in a beautiful gift wrap. It would also give them a chance to visit their loved ones at the time of this auspicious festival.
- Sweets
Sweets distribution is observed among friends and family during almost every festival in India. On Holi, Gujia (sweet deep-fried dumpling) is made in most of the households in India. So, on this festival of colours, people can greet their loved ones by giving a box of Gujia. It can be made at home as well as can be purchased from a sweet shop.
- Water Gun (Pichkari)
Children love festivals as they find a way to give a break to studies and just enjoy. Festival of Holi brings a lot of happiness to everyone and specially for children. Most of the children prepare themselves prior to the festival as they buy all the playing material beforehand. Among that, water gun is most common. People can gift a water gun to their friends or kids in a family as children are fond of it.
- Plants
As Holi is celebrated to mark good over evil, giving a plant as a Holi gift to your loved ones can also mark a positive start of the season and to play a eco-friendly Holi.
If someone is unavailable on Holi due to some reason and want to give gifts to their loved ones, there is nothing to worry about. As in this digital era, people can order gifts online and can send them directly to the giftee's place. They can also send the gifts via. speed post.