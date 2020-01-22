Holi 2020 Date, Significance, History & Importance of Holika Dahan
The festival of Holi has special significance among the Hindu community. Every year, Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout the country. On this day, people play and fill the air with bright colours, also known as Gulal.
Holika Dahan is observed a day before celebrating Holi, which is also known as Chhoti Holi. After celebrating Chotti Holi, on the day of Holi festival people smear each other with colour and bond with family and friends.
Holi 2020 Date
In 2020, Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi will be observed on 9 March 2020, whereas, the main festival of colours (Holi) will be celebrated on 10 March 2020.
Holi 2020 Auspicious Time (Shubh Muhurat)
Holika Dahan Muhurat Time: 18:22 to 20:49
Bhadra Punchha: 09:37 to 10:38
Bhadra Mukha: 10:38 to 12:19
Purnima Tithi Begins: 03:03 AM on Mar 09, 2020
Purnima Tithi Ends: 11:17 PM on Mar 09, 2020
Holi on Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Full Moon Date Start: 03:03 (March 9)
Full moon date ends: 11 am to 16 min (9 March 2020)
(Source: Drik Panchang)
Importance and History of Holika Dahan
According to the beliefs, Hiranyakashipu was a king of the ancient India who lived his life as a demon (Asura). He used to worship himself as he considered him the most powerful, then one day he earned a boon from Lord Bramha. He wanted to avenge the death of his younger brother, who was killed by Lord Vishnu. After earning the boon, Hiranyakashipu started considering himself God and asked people to worship him like one. Hiranyakashipu had a son named Prahlada who was an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu.
Prahlada never obeyed his father and continued to worship Lord Vishnu. Outraged by this, Hiranyakashipu decided to kill his own son. He told his sister Holika to take Prahlada in her lap and sit in the fire as Holika was blessed with a divine blessing, she did not burn even if she sits on it.
The king's plan was to burn his own son Prahlada, but his plan could not succeed as Prahlada kept chanting the name of Lord Vishnu all the time and survived. However, Holika the king’s sister was burnt to ashes. After this, Lord Vishnu killed the king Hiranyakashipu. Therefore, people also celebrate this festival as a victory of good over evil. On the day of Holika Dahan, people conduct bonfires at their places and colonies and gather around to celebrate the victory.
Holi Festival Worship Customs
- Holika Pujan is conducted in the evening.
- Clean the land and make a Holika with cow dung or go to a public place where the Holika is made and worship it.
- Lord Ganesha is worshipped before Holika Pujan.
- For worshipping, keep roli, rice, turmeric, sweets, colours (gulal) and a pot of water in a plate.
- By offering Holika, remember the name of Narsimha (The Fierce Avatar of Lord Vishnu).
- After completing the rituals of Holika Dahan, Parikrama is conducted with roli.
- After this, take blessings by applying bright colours (Gulal) to your loved ones and elders
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)