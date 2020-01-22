Holi 2020 Date, Significance, History & Importance of Holika Dahan

Prahlada never obeyed his father and continued to worship Lord Vishnu. Outraged by this, Hiranyakashipu decided to kill his own son. He told his sister Holika to take Prahlada in her lap and sit in the fire as Holika was blessed with a divine blessing, she did not burn even if she sits on it.

The king's plan was to burn his own son Prahlada, but his plan could not succeed as Prahlada kept chanting the name of Lord Vishnu all the time and survived. However, Holika the king’s sister was burnt to ashes. After this, Lord Vishnu killed the king Hiranyakashipu. Therefore, people also celebrate this festival as a victory of good over evil. On the day of Holika Dahan, people conduct bonfires at their places and colonies and gather around to celebrate the victory.