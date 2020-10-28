Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2020: When, Why and How is It Celebrated?

It is believed that Allah himself gave the Quran’s message through the angel Jibril.

Followers of Islam celebrate the festival of Milad-un-Nabi in a big way. However, Shias and Sunnis have different views about this festival.

According to the Islamic calendar, Prophet Mohammad was born on the 12th of 573 AD, the third month of Islam i.e. Rabi al-Awwal. The day is also observed as the death anniversary of the Prophet.

The full name of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (c.) was Mohammad ibn Abdullah ibn Abdul Muttalib. He was born in the city of Mecca. His father's name was Abdullah and his mother's, Bibi Amina. It is said that in 610 AD, he attained enlightenment in a cave named Heera near Mecca. He later preached the teachings of the Quran, the holy book of the religion of Islam.