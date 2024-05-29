Hindi Journalism Day 2024 Date: History, Significance of Hindi Patrakarita Diwas

Hindi Journalism Day 2024: Hindi Journalism Day is celebrated every year on 30 May in India. This day is dedicated to the first ever Hindi newspaper, 'Udant Martand', which was published on 30 May 1826. The newspaper played a significant role in making people aware of the country's freedom struggle. The primary medium of communication in India was Hindi at the time, and this newspaper played a major role in spreading information to people across the country. Vernacular journalism has helped people understand current affairs in their mother tongue, and this has led to the dissemination of information at every doorstep of the country.
Hindi Journalism Day is a significant milestone in the history of Indian journalism. It is an opportunity to recognize the contributions of journalists who work tirelessly to provide news and stories to the masses in Hindi, thereby promoting democratic values and strengthening the fabric of Indian society. Every year, Hindi Journalism Day is celebrated to commemorate the beginning of Hindi journalism, which has resulted in people throughout the country having access to reliable information in their mother tongue.
Hindi Journalism Day 2024 Date
This year, Hindi Journalism Day will be celebrated on Thursday, 30 May 2024.
History of Hindi Journalism Day
The history of Hindi Journalism Day dates back to 30 May 1826, when the first Hindi newspaper, Udant Martand, was published in Calcutta, India. The newspaper was published in the country under the British rule. This was the first time that the Hindi language had been used in journalism in India. Hindi Journalism has existed in the country for about 198 years now.
The Hindi publication of Udant Martand was a milestone in the history of Indian journalism. It represented the beginning of a new era of journalism in India, and later influenced the society and culture of the country. The Udant Martand era was marked by a significant number of important publications and a growing number of journalists entering the field. This led to the growth of public awareness about journalism and the importance of Hindi newspapers in providing correct information to the citizens.
Significance of Hindi Journalism Day
Hindi Journalism Day is celebrated 30 May every year. This day is dedicated to the Hindi journalists and the role of the press in society. The significance of Hindi Journalism Day is to recognize the efforts of journalists in creating awareness, promoting public discourse, and fostering a sense of responsibility among them. It also serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by journalists, including censorship, biased reporting, and threats to their safety. This day is celebrated to pay tribute to the pioneers of Hindi journalism in India, including Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, Pt. Rambhuj Dott Chaudhary, and Mahavir Prasad Dwivedi. The three leaders played a key role in promoting Hindi as a language of communication and empowering the masses through information dissemination.
