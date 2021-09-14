Hindi Diwas 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes

Hindi Diwas is an annual celebration dedicated to Hindi language. It is observed every year on 14 September.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated to mark the day when Hindi was declared the official language of the Union of India.

India has two official languages: English and Hindi. On 14 September 1949, Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi as the official language of the Union of India.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year to promote Hindi. Many literary and cultural events are organized across the country on this day.

In this article, we have curated some wishes, images and quotes on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.