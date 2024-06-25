Hellen Keller Day 2024: 10 Inspirational Quotes By Her

Helen Keller Day is celebrated on 27 June every year. The day is dedicated to the life of Helen Keller, a blind and deaf woman who devoted her life to helping others.

Helen Keller was born in Tuscumbia, Alabama, in 1880. She was left blind at the age of nineteen due to a form of bacterial meningitis. In 1887, Keller was taught by Anne Sullivan, a young teacher who had herself suffered from vision impairment. Sullivan used “touch teaching” techniques and her skilled guidance helped Keller learn how to read and write in Braille.

Keller’s story is one of hope and resilience. Despite facing adversity, she never gave up and continued to strive for her dreams. She became an inspiration to the world with her story and a never-give-up attitude.

After graduating from college in 1904, Keller became a public speaker and fundraiser for the American Foundation for the Blind. She was also an advocate for racial and sexual equality. Her life and story continues to inspire people and motivate them to fight for their dreams.

Share the famous quotes of Hellen Keller to inspire others.