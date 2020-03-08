Hazrat Ali Birthday: Quotes and Precious Thoughts Shared By Him

Hazrat Ali's birthday is celebrated on the 13th of the Islamic month of Rajab (the seventh month of the Islamic calendar). This year, this date is falling on 9 March. On this day every year, people from the Muslim community perform Namaz with the remembrance of Hazrat Ali and his work.

Hazrat Ali was the cousin and son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad, the founder of the religion of Islam. Hazrat Ali's full name was Ali ibn Abi Talib and was the son of Abu Talib and Fatimah bint Asad.