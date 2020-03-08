Hazrat Ali Birthday: Quotes and Precious Thoughts Shared By Him
Hazrat Ali's birthday is celebrated on the 13th of the Islamic month of Rajab (the seventh month of the Islamic calendar). This year, this date is falling on 9 March. On this day every year, people from the Muslim community perform Namaz with the remembrance of Hazrat Ali and his work.
Hazrat Ali was the cousin and son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad, the founder of the religion of Islam. Hazrat Ali's full name was Ali ibn Abi Talib and was the son of Abu Talib and Fatimah bint Asad.
Hazrat Ali became an inspiration to the Islamic people throughout his lifetime and he also run as the fourth Caliph from 656 to 661. That is why his name is still very much alive in the history of the Islamic religion.
On this day, people from the Muslim community congratulate his birthday by greeting each other with sweets and remembering his sayings. Therefore, to honour Hazrat Ali on his birthday, here are some precious thoughts shared by him:
Hazrat Ali Birth Anniversary Precious Quotes and Thoughts
"To make one good action succeed another, is the perfection of goodness."
- Hazrat Ali Ibn Abi Talib
"He who has a thousand friends has not a friend to spare, and he who has one enemy will meet him everywhere."
- Hazrat Ali Ibn Abi Talib
"A man's measure is his will."
- Hazrat Ali Ibn Abi Talib
"A person's intellect becomes apparent through his dealings, and a man's character is known by the way he exercises authority."
- Hazrat Ali Ibn Abi Talib
“The tongue is like a lion. If you let it loose, it will wound someone.”
- Hazrat Ali Abu Talib
Hazrat Ali gave his contribution by protecting Prophet Muhammad since an early age and also participated in battles fought by the developing Muslim Community.
Ali then migrated to Medina in Saudi Arabia and married Prophet Muhammad's daughter Fatima bint Muhammad. After his marriage, he became the fourth Caliph in 656 after Uthman Ibn Affan, the third Caliph, was assassinated.
