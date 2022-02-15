Hazrat Ali Birthday: Quotes, Wishes, Images and WhatsApp Status
Check Hazrat Ali Birthday significance and best quotes, wishes, images, WhatsApp status and more
Hazrat Ali, believed to be the son in law of Prophet Muhammad, is one of the most influential figures in Islam. While, he is considered the first Imam by the Shia Muslim Community, the Sunnis hold him in great prestige too.
He is also said to be the first person who accepted Islam as his religion and was of the opinion that Islam is the religion of mankind.
He propagated peace and harmony amongst people, perhaps which is why even a thousand years later, he is still widely respected and remembered for his integrity, peace loving attitude and strong values.
In 2022, his birth anniversary shall be celebrated on 14 February 2022.
While, Hazrat Ali's birthday is a public holiday in Uttar Pradesh, India, Muslims around the world celebrate this day with great fervor and happiness.
This without any further ado, lets dive right into the best quotes, wishes, image, whatsapp status and more for Hazrat Ali's birthday.
Hazrat Ali's birthday: Quotes
A man's measure is his will.
The tongue is like a lion. If you let it lose, it will wound someone.
To make One Good Action Succeed Another, is the Perfection of Goodness. - Hazrat Ali Ibn Abi Talib
He who has a thousand friends has not a friend to spare. And he who has one enemy will will meet him eveyrwhere
A fundamental aim of Mawlid al-Nabi a is to attain love and proximity of the Prophet and to revive the believer’s relationship with his most revered person.’ – Muhammad Tahir-ul-Qadri
Hazrat Ali's birthday: Wishes
On the occasion of Hazrat Ali’s birthday, I wish there is only peace and happiness surrounding us and Allah tala showers his blessings upon us all. Warm wishes on Hazrat Ali’s birthday.
‘A fundamental aim of Mawlid al-Nabi a is to attain love and p
May we continue to seek blessings from Hazrat Ali and have a blessed life.
May Allah (SWT) 's light brighten each corner of our lives and guide us to the right path. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Hazrat Ali’s birthday.
Wishing you a joyous Mawlid al-Nabi !! May the blessings of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) be with you always!
Hazrat Ali's Birthday: Images
Thus, we at The Quint wish you all a very Happy Hazrat Ali Birth anniversary!!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.