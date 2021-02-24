Hazrat Ali Birthday: Quotes, Images and Wishes
Hazrat Ali was the cousin and son-in-law of Muhammad, the Prophet of Islam. His full name was Ali ibn Abu Talib.
This year Hazrat Ali's birthday is falling on 25 February. It is celebrated on the 13th of the Islamic month of Rajab (the seventh month of the Islamic calendar).
People of Muslim community, celebrate this day by offering namaz while remembering Hazrat Ali’s great work. He is considered as a highly regarded figure.
Hazrat Ali, the cousin and son-in-law of Muhammad, the Prophet of Islam, was the first Iman by the Shia Muslims. His full name was Ali ibn Abu Talib. Ali was born in 599 AD at Kabba in Mecca, the holiest place of Islam.
Hazrat Ali was an inspiration to many all through his life. Till now he is highly esteemed among both, Shia and Sunni sects of the Muslim community. He was also the fourth Caliph from 656 to 661.
People from Muslim community all over the world remember Hazrat Ali for his bravery and good deeds. They celebrate his birthday with their loved ones.
In this article we have curate a list of Quotes, Images, and wishes for you to sent to your loved ones.
“To make one good action succeed another, is the perfection of goodness.”Hazrat Ali Ibn Abi Talib
“He who has a thousand friends has not a friend to spare, and he who has one enemy will meet him everywhere.”Hazrat Ali Ibn Abi Talib
“A man’s measure is his will.”Hazrat Ali Ibn Abi Talib
“The tongue is like a lion. If you let it loose, it will wound someone.”Hazrat Ali Abu Talib
