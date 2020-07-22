Hariyali Teej 2020: Happy Teej Images, Wishes, Greetings, Quotes
Here are some wishes, images and quotes that you can send your family members, friends and relatives today.
The third day of Shukla Paksha in the holy month of Sawan is called Hariyali Teej or Shravani Teej. This festival is primarily celebrated by women and is also known as Chhoti Teej.
Hariyali Teej 2020: Date
Chhoti Teej will be observed on 23 July this year. The tithi will be observed from 7:22 pm on 22 July and conclude at 5:03 pm on 23 July.
Hariyali Teej celebrates the time Goddess Parvati finally got her prayers answered and Lord Shiva agreed to marry her after a long period of austerity.
Married women keep fasts for their husband’s long and healthy life.
This day calls for wishing your mothers, sisters and daughters a Happy Hariyali Teej. Here are some messages, images and quotes that you can send your family members, friends and relatives on this occasion.
Happy Hariyali Teej 2020 Wishes and Quotes
May this Teej light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Hariyali Teej!
Let's celebrate the festival with happiness and joy. Happy Hariyali Teej!
May you be blessed with happiness this Teej. Wish you and your family a very happy Hariyali Teej!
May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Hariyali Teej!
