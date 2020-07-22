Hariyali Teej 2020: Happy Teej Images, Wishes, Greetings, Quotes  

Chhoti Teej will be observed on 23 July this year. The tithi will be observed from 7:22 pm on 22 July and conclude at 5:03 pm on 23 July.

Hariyali Teej celebrates the time Goddess Parvati finally got her prayers answered and Lord Shiva agreed to marry her after a long period of austerity.

Married women keep fasts for their husband’s long and healthy life.

This day calls for wishing your mothers, sisters and daughters a Happy Hariyali Teej. Here are some messages, images and quotes that you can send your family members, friends and relatives on this occasion.