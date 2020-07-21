Hariyali Teej 2020: Date & Significance of Sawan Teej
Know when the festival of Hariyali Teej will be celebrated this year.
The third day of Shukla Paksha in the holy month of Sawan is called Hariyali Teej or Shravani Teej. This festival is primarily celebrated by women and is also known as Chhoti Teej.
Since the festival is celebrated in monsoon, when the greenery is abundant, it is popularly called ‘Hariyali Teej’.
Hariyali Teej 2020: Date
Chhoti Teej will be observed on 23 July this year. The tithi will be observed from 22 July at 7:22 pm and conclude at 5.03 pm 23 July.
Women apply mehendi and sing folk songs to celebrate Hariyali Teej for a happy married life. People organise fairs to mark this special occasion. Newly-married women are presented with gifts including clothes, sweets, green bangles, mehendi, etc, by their in-laws.
Hariyali Teej: Significance
According to popular legend, Goddess Parvati wanted to marry Lord Shiva but had to face a lot of hurdles before she could achieve this. She took birth multiple times to be able to do this, but coulnd’t do what she set out to do.
When Parvati was born the 108th time, she went to the Himalayas and meditated. She also gave up food and water and survived on dried leaves, ending in her union with Shiva.
