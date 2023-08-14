Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recent announcement about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement, urged the citizens of India to take part in the movement on the occasion of Independence Day 2023. Citizens can showcase their love for the country by uploading photos with the "Tiranga", the Indian National Flag, on the official website – harghartiranga.com. We must all get together and celebrate Independence Day to carry on with the patriotic fervour and national spirit.
It is important to note that Independence Day is observed on 15 August, every year. This is a very crucial day for Indian citizens because it marks our independence from British rule after being dominated for around 200 years. Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, started the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to carry on with the national spirit.
Every Indian citizen should begin the day by hoisting the Indian National Flag and singing the national anthem. Then you can post your selfie with the Tiranga on the Har Ghar Tiranga website – harghartiranga.com. It is important to observe Independence Day with enthusiasm and pay respect to the nation.
Har Ghar Tiranga 2023: How To Upload Selfies
Here is the simple step-by-step process you should follow to upload your picture or selfie with the Indian national flag on the Har Ghar Tiranga website online:
Step 1: Go to the official Har Ghar Tiranga website – harghartiranga.com.
Step 2: Look for the option that states "Upload Selfie with Flag" on the homepage and tap on it.
Step 3: A pop-up window will open on the screen and you have to enter your name in the given space.
Step 4: Upload your selfie with the Tiranga by selecting the file you want to share.
Step 5: Tap on the "Submit" option once you are done. By clicking on submit, you grant consent to display your name and picture on the Har Ghar Tiranga website.
Step 6: Now, go to the website again to see your picture.
Please note that you must not worry if you cannot see your picture on the website. You will be able to see it from 8:00 am, 16 August 2023, on the site, as per official details. Keep checking the website after you upload your selfie with the flag.
