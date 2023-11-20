Happy World Children’s Day 2023: 15+ Best Wishes, Images, Messages and Quotes

Every year, the World Children’s Day is celebrated on 20 November to promote the rights and welfare of children across the globe. Celebrating Children's Day has a great significance because it educates people about the child rights and fosters a culture of good education for the better future of children. World Children's Day provides a motivating platform for all of us to support, uphold, and commemorate children's rights. This can be translated into discussions and actions that will improve the lives of children globally.
According to un.org, 20 November is an important date as it is the date in 1959 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. It is also the date in 1989 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child.
We have curated a list of World Children's Day 2023 wishes, messages, images, and quotes for you to share with your amazing children and make them feel special and loved.
Happy World Children's Day 2023: Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, SMS, Greetings and Images for Facebook and WhatsApp Status
Happy World Children's Day to all the amazing and loving children of the world. May God bless you all !!! Happy World Children's Day 2023.
To me, you are the most precious person in this world. And I cherish every moment that I spend with you. Happy World Children’s Day, my dear child!!
On this very special occasion, let us all celebrate the innocence and purity of our children and teach them how to embrace the gift of education. Let them feel precious in every way that we can because they are the future of our nation. Happy World Children's Day.
You are the best thing that has ever happened to me, my love. Always act like the silly, mischievous youngster you are, and you'll turn out just like your mother - a good person! Happy World Children's Day!!!
Without children, there would be no joy, laughter, or love in the world. Children are the most precious creature in the universe, in my opinion, because of this. Since they are our greatest possessions, we should do everything in our power to preserve, nurture, and cherish them. Greetings on World Children's Day!!!
Happy Children’s Day, my sweet heart! Believe in yourself and follow your dreams and ambition. And remember, you are loved today now and forever!!!! Happy World Children's Day to you.
Children's are the greatest blessings of God. Let us save and protect them from abuse and injustice. Happy World Children's Day 2023.
No child should die of hunger or wars. We as a world should make sure that the children should be protected everywhere. Happy World Children's Day.
A child can always teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to be always busy with something and know how to demand with all his might what you want. [Paulo Coelho].
Every child is a born optimist; he dreams golden dreams. [Swami Vivekananda]
Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man. [Rabindranath Tagore].
The secret of genius is to preserve the spirit of the child into old age, which means never losing your enthusiasm. [ Aldous Huxley]
Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow. [A. P. J. Abdul Kalam].
There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children. [Nelson Mandela]
Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow. Only through right education can a better order of society be built up. [Jawaharlal Nehru].
It’s not our job to toughen our children up to face a cruel and heartless world. It’s our job to raise children who will make the world a little less cruel and heartless. [L R Knost].