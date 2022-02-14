ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Images, Greetings & WhatsApp Status

Here are some wishes, quotes and images on the occasion of Valentine's day.

Valentine's Day is celebrated every year on 14 February. It is one of the most important day for lovers.

People try to spend quality time with their partner on this beautiful occasion and express their love to them.

This day marks the conclusion of Valentin's week which begins from Rose day on 07 February and ends with Valentine's Day on 14 February. All seven days of the Valentine's week are dedicated to different ways of expressing love and affection.

Hope you get to spend lovely time with your partner on this occasion of Valentine's day.

In this article, we have curated some wishes, images, quotes, greetings, pictures which you can send to your girlfriend, boyfriend, husband or wife, and also upload as WhatsApp status on this beautiful occasion of Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day Quotes, Wishes, Images, Greetings and WhatsApp Status

  • Meeting you was the best thing that has ever happened to me. Happy Valentine’s Day!

  • Loving you is the most beautiful thing and it makes my life worth living. Happy Valentine's day!

  • "Just in case you ever foolishly forget; I am never not thinking about you." - Virginia Woolf

  • “Lovers don't finally meet somewhere. They're in each other all along.”
    - Mawlana Jalal-al-Din Rumi

  • “Lovers and madmen have such seething brains
    Such shaping fantasies, that apprehend
    More than cool reason ever comprehends.” - William Shakespeare

  • I love you for exactly who you are. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love!

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Valentine’s Day Wishes and images</p></div>

Valentine’s Day Wishes and images

(Photo Courtesy: Altered by The Quint)
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Valentine’s Day Wishes and images in Hindi</p></div>

Valentine’s Day Wishes and images in Hindi

(Photo Courtesy: Altered by The Quint)

