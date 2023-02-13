Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Date, Theme, History & Significance of the Day

Valentine's Day is celebrated since the Roman Empire. Nobody knows the exact origin of Valentine's Day and different people have different theories for the celebration of this day. Few countries celebrate valentine's day to honor of St. Valentine, a Roman priest.

The Catholic Church recognise at least two different martyred Saint Valentines who share similarities, but it's still difficult to know the real-life man behind the holiday. As per the record, it is believed that both the priests named Valentine were martyred in the third century by the Roman Emperor Claudius, on 14 February although years apart.

It is widely assumed that it is observed in honor of Saint Valentine of Terni, who was assassinated by Roman Emperor Claudius II. He was known for secretly performing Christian marriages for Roman troops before it was legal.

Another widely accepted theory behind the celebration of Valentine's Day comes from the poet Geoffrey Chaucer, the first person to link Valentine’s Day to romance in his poem 'The Parlement of Foules'.

He linked the valentine's day with romantic love, described it as the time when European birds choose their mates.