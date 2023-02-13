Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Date, Theme, History & Significance of the Day
Know why do we celebrate valentine's day on 14 February and how can you make it special.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Valentine's day is celebrated across the world to celebrate love and affection for friends, family, and your partners, to be more specific. It is a myth that valentine's day is only for couples or people in a relationship. But now people celebrate valentine's day with their friends and family.
In general, valentine's day is celebration of love be it between friends, family or partners. Valentine's day is celebrated on 14 February every year and the month of February is also known as the month of love. The valentine's week begins a week before the actual day. Valentine's week is celebrated from 7 February with rose day followed by propose day, chocolate day, teddy day, promise day, hug day, and kiss day.
Let's know the history, significance and theme for valentine's day 2023.
Valentine’s Day 2023: Theme
The theme for valentine's day 2023 is love. The valentine's day is all about love and the celebration of beautiful bond between the loved ones.
Valentine’s Day 2023: History
Valentine's Day is celebrated since the Roman Empire. Nobody knows the exact origin of Valentine's Day and different people have different theories for the celebration of this day. Few countries celebrate valentine's day to honor of St. Valentine, a Roman priest.
The Catholic Church recognise at least two different martyred Saint Valentines who share similarities, but it's still difficult to know the real-life man behind the holiday. As per the record, it is believed that both the priests named Valentine were martyred in the third century by the Roman Emperor Claudius, on 14 February although years apart.
It is widely assumed that it is observed in honor of Saint Valentine of Terni, who was assassinated by Roman Emperor Claudius II. He was known for secretly performing Christian marriages for Roman troops before it was legal.
Another widely accepted theory behind the celebration of Valentine's Day comes from the poet Geoffrey Chaucer, the first person to link Valentine’s Day to romance in his poem 'The Parlement of Foules'.
He linked the valentine's day with romantic love, described it as the time when European birds choose their mates.
Valentine’s Day 2023: Significance
Valentine's day as we mentioned before is the celebration of love, and bonds that thrive on love like friendships, motherhood, partnership, family, etc. People make their own trends to celebrate this special day- they exchange gifts, cards, flowers, cut cakes, go on picnic, dinner dates and anything that fits their idea of celebration.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from lifestyle
Topics: Valentine's Day 2023 Valentine’s Day
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.