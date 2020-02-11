Happy Hug Day 2020 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Cards and Greetings
Hug Day is celebrated on the sixth day of Valentine's Week. Hug Day is the day when people embrace their loved ones. On this day, embracing your loved ones or your valentine is not only a matter of saying something from the heart, but also about expressing love to them.
Kiss Day is celebrated after Hug Day. After this, Valentine's Day will be celebrated on 14 February. On Hug Day, people spend time with their partner.
If you also want to express love for your partner on this occasion, here are some lovely wishes, quotes, messages, images and greetings. Apart from this, you can also share these messages on social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook.
Happy Hug Day 2020 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings & Cards
“I wish you were closer so I could hug you forever...
Happy Hug Day!”
“Sometimes a hug is all you need.
Happy Hug Day!”
“A hug is the loving gift that costs no money
and can be distributed for free
to make love grow.
Happy Hug Day!”
“Thank you for standing by my side when times were hard,
thank you for making me laugh when I didn’t even want to smile.
Happy Hug Day!”
“If a hug represented how much I loved you,
I would hold you in my arms forever...
Wish you a happy Hug Day.”
