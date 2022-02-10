Happy Teddy Day 2022 Wishes, Quotes, Images and WhatsApp Status
Here are some wishes, images and quotes on the occasion of Teddy Day.
Teddy Day: We are half way through the Valentine's week. After the celebration of Chocolate Day, it's time for Teddy Day.
Teddy Day is the fourth day of the Valentine's week, which is celebrated every year on 10 February.
People celebrate this day by exchanging teddy bears with their partner. Gifting teddy bears is a way of expressing love and affection.
The popular stuff toy was named 'Teddy Bear' after one of the former Presidents of United States of America, Theodore Roosevelt, as he was often referred to as 'teddy'.
In this article, we have curated some wishes, quotes, images, greetings and pictures which you can send to your partner or crush and also upload as WhatsApp status on the occasion of Teddy day.
Teddy Day Wishes, Quotes, Images and WhatsApp Status
Sending a cute teddy bear to my cutest, cuddly beloved who is certainly my life. Happy teddy day!
Gifting Teddy bears is a cute ways of expressing love. Sending one for you on this beautiful occasion. Happy teddy day, my love.
"Teddy bears don't need hearts, as they are already stuffed...With love." Happy Teddy day!
I am unable to meet you during this Valentin's week. However, sending this teddy bear as an expression of my love for you. Happy teddy day!
I hope that you have a wonderful Valentine's week. Happy teddy day!
Sending you a teddy bear on this beautiful occasion. Happy Teddy day.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.