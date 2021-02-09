Happy Teddy Day 2021: Quotes, Images, and Wishes

After Rose Day, Propose Day, and Chocolate Day, today we celebrate the fourth day of Valentine’s week, Teddy day.

Valentine’s week started with Rose Day on 7 February. After Rose Day, Propose Day, and Chocolate Day, we celebrate the fourth day of the Valentine’s week – Teddy Day. It is celebrated on 10 February every year.

People celebrate Teddy Day by gifting teddy bears to their loved ones.

In this article, we have curated a list of quotes, images and wishes for you to share with your loved ones.

Happy Teddy Day Wishes, Quotes, Images

Teddy Day Wishes in English
(Photo Courtesy: Altered By The Quint)
“Sending you my love wrapped in a bear hug. Happy Teddy Day!”
Teddy Day Wishes in Hindi.
(Photo Courtesy: Altered By The Quint)
“Lots of sweet Teddy hugs and kisses from my side on this Teddy Bear Day!”
Teddy Day Wishes in English
(Photo Courtesy: Altered By The Quint)
“Do not close your eyes to the one who opened your heart. Happy Teddy Day.”
Teddy Day Wishes in Hindi
(Photo Courtesy: Altered By The Quint)
“You may not be able to hug me but you can surely hug this teddy bear. Happy Teddy Day dear!”

