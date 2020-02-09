Teddy Day 2020 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings and Cards
Valentine's Week begins on 7 February. Today is Rose Day, which is followed by Propose Day and Chocolate Day. The celebrations go on till 14 February. The fourth day of Valentine’s Week is Teddy Day. This day is celebrated by youngsters as well as children.
People celebrate this day by gifting teddy bears to their loved ones. People also share messages and greetings with their friends. Many people convey their greetings by sending ‘Happy Teddy Day’ images. Many people also send ‘Teddy Day Quotes’ on this day. You can also share your wishes through social media on Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram.
Teddy Day 2020 Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and Greetings
“Sending you my love, hug, and kisses through this teddy...
Happy Teddy Day!”
“Sending you my love wrapped in a bear hug.
Happy Teddy Day!”
“Lots of sweet Teddy hugs and kisses from my side on this Teddy Bear Day!”
“Do not close your eyes to the one who opened your heart.
Happy teddy bear day.”
“You may not be able to hug me but you can surely hug this teddy bear.
Happy Teddy Day dear!”
