Teacher’s Day 2020: Quotes and Messages to Your Favourite Teachers
Here are some wishes, images & quotes to send your teachers on Teachers’ Day.
We celebrate 5 September as Teachers’ Day every year on the birth anniversary of former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.
Teachers are the ones who dedicate themselves to shape the lives of others. They make us strong. They teach us about all aspects of life and the importance of responsibilities.
Happy Teachers’ Day 2020 Wishes & Quotes
Here are some wishes, greetings, and quotes for you to send your teachers on this day:
- “You are the reason that I am a better version of myself today. Thank you for guiding me and clearing the darkness of ignorance. Happy Teachers’ Day!”
- “When people ask me about my teacher, I feel immensely proud to call myself your student. Happy Teachers’ Day!”
- “On this day, I would like to thank you for always believing in me and guiding me achieve my goals even when no one else had faith in me. Thank you for everything. Happy Teachers’ Day!”
- “A teacher is someone who shapes the future of the nation. Thank you for helping me become the person I am today. Happy Teacher's Day! ”
- “A teacher works for the betterment of students, the society and hence, for the betterment of the nation without expecting anything in return. I am truly grateful for all that you have done for me. Thank you and a Happy Teachers’ Day!”
