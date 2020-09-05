Happy Teachers’ Day 2020 Images with Quotes & Greetings Cards

Here are some wishes, images & quotes to send your teachers on Teachers’ Day.

The Quint
Published04 Sep 2020, 06:33 PM IST
Lifestyle
2 min read
Happy Teachers’ Day Greetings 2020: Here are some wishes, images &amp; quotes to send your teachers today.
i

We celebrate 5 September as Teachers’ Day every year on the birth anniversary of former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Teachers are the ones who dedicate themselves to shape the lives of others. They make us strong. They teach us about all aspects of life and the importance of responsibilities.

Happy Teachers’ Day 2019 Wishes, Images & Quotes

Teachers Day Wish in English&nbsp;
Teachers Day Wish in English 
(Photo: iStock)
Teachers Day Wish in Tamil&nbsp;
Teachers Day Wish in Tamil 
(Photo: )
Happy Teachers’ Day 2020 Images with Quotes & Greetings Cards
(Photo: The Quint)
Teachers Day Wish in English&nbsp;
Teachers Day Wish in English 
(Photo: iStock)
Teachers Day Wish in Marathi&nbsp;
Teachers Day Wish in Marathi 
(Photo: www.greetingseveryday.com)
Teachers Day Wish in Hindi&nbsp;
Teachers Day Wish in Hindi 
(Photo: The Quint)
Teachers Day Wish in English&nbsp;
Teachers Day Wish in English 
(Photo: iStock)
Teachers Day Wish in Gujarati&nbsp;
Teachers Day Wish in Gujarati 
(Photo: www.greetingseveryday.com)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!