ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lifestyle Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Happy Teacher's Day 2023 Gift Ideas: 10 Gifts for Teachers on Shikshak Divas

Happy Teacher's Day 2023 Gift Ideas: 10 Gifts for Teachers on Shikshak Divas

Teacher's Day 2023: Best Teacher's Day gift ideas are list below.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Lifestyle
4 min read
Happy Teacher's Day 2023 Gift Ideas: 10 Gifts for Teachers on Shikshak Divas
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Teacher's Day is celebrated every year on 5 September to honour and appreciate the significant role played by teachers in the field of education. Teacher's Day in India, also known as Shikshak Divas, is dedicated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan –former president, philosopher, Bharat Ratna awardee, and scholar. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is the first-ever vice president of India.

Teacher's Day is one of the best occasions as it highlights the hard work and passion of teachers in shaping the future of any nation. Teachers should be loved and respected everywhere for their irreplaceable roles.

On the occasion of Teacher's Day 2023, we have curated a list of Happy Teacher's Day gift ideas for you to show some love and respect to your beloved teachers.

Also Read

Teacher's Day 2023 Date: History, Theme & Significance Of Shikshak Divas

Teacher's Day 2023 Date: History, Theme & Significance Of Shikshak Divas
ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher's Day 2023 Gift Ideas: 10+ Gifts for Your Teachers To Make Them Feel Special

The following is the list of Teacher's Day gift ideas for you to make the day special for your teachers.

1. A Handmade Greeting Card: Nothing can replace a handmade greeting card. A card made with love, emotion, and respect is worth all the hype. You can express all your feelings on the card to make your teacher feel special.

Happy Teacher's Day 2023 Greeting Card.

(Photo: iStock)

ADVERTISEMENT

2. A Customised Pen: Like a sword is the weapon of a soldier at war, a pen is the weapon of every teacher. With the help of a pen, the future of students have always been groomed. A customised pen is one of the best gifts for teachers. You can either get the initials of your teacher's name designed on the pen or the full name.

Teacher's Day Pen Gift.

(Photo: iStock)

ADVERTISEMENT

3. A Customised Photo Frame: Gifting photo frames has never been out of fashion. On this Teacher's Day, get the best pictures of your teacher framed, and send it as a gift. Photo frames are adored by everyone.

Happy Teacher's Day 2023 Phot Frame.

(Photo: iStock)

Also Read

Teachers' Day 2023 Speech In English: Best Speech Ideas For Students

Teachers' Day 2023 Speech In English: Best Speech Ideas For Students
ADVERTISEMENT

4. A Customised Coffee Mug: If your teacher is a coffee lover, then this is the best gift for him/her. Besides, making the day special, the coffee mug will always keep your thoughts close to your teacher.

Happy Teacher's Day 2023 Coffee Mug.

(Photo: iStock)

ADVERTISEMENT

5. A Customised Pendant: If your favourite teacher loves wearing pendants, then get a customised pendant for your teacher on this Teacher's Day, and make the day memorable for him/her. You can either get the initials of your teacher designed on the pendant or keep it simple.

Teacher's Day 2023 Pendant Gift.

(Photo: iStock)

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Flowers and Chocolates: Who doesn't love chocolates and flowers? On this Teacher's Day, grab the best chocolates and flowers and send them as a token of your love to your teachers. The wonderful fragrance of flowers, and the amazing taste of chocolates will definitely fill the heart of your teacher with love.

Happy Teacher's Day Flowers and Chocolates.

(Photo: iStock)

Also Read

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 10 Best Gift Ideas To Make This Rakhi Special for Siblings

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 10 Best Gift Ideas To Make This Rakhi Special for Siblings
ADVERTISEMENT

7. A Customised Cake: The best gift for any occasion is a sweet and delicious cake. On this Teacher's Day, get a wonderful cake for your teacher, and make the day special and memorable.

Happy Teacher's Day 2023 Cake.

(Photo: iStock)

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Painting: If your teacher is an art lover, then nothing can be a better gift than a painting. Art is one of the best ways to express your emotions and feelings. If you are an artist, you can make a painting for your teachers, otherwise get a customised painting from the market.

Happy Teacher's Day Painting.

(Photo: iStock)

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Customised Keychains: Cute and fancy keychains are everyone's favourite. Grab keychain from the market, and get it customised. This will be a sweet gesture for your teacher on this Teacher's Day.

Happy Teacher's Day 2023 Keychain.

(Photo: iStock)

ADVERTISEMENT

10. A Customised T-Shirt: Gifting customised t-shirts on any occasion is the new trend. On this Teacher's Day, customise a t-shirt for your teacher and gift it. This will definitely bring a smile on the face of your teacher.

Teacher's Day 2023 Customised T-shirts.

(Photo: iStock)

Also Read

Friendship Day 2023: Unique and Special Gift Ideas for Your Best Friends Here

Friendship Day 2023: Unique and Special Gift Ideas for Your Best Friends Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from lifestyle

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×