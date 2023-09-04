Teacher's Day is celebrated every year on 5 September to honour and appreciate the significant role played by teachers in the field of education. Teacher's Day in India, also known as Shikshak Divas, is dedicated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan –former president, philosopher, Bharat Ratna awardee, and scholar. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is the first-ever vice president of India.

Teacher's Day is one of the best occasions as it highlights the hard work and passion of teachers in shaping the future of any nation. Teachers should be loved and respected everywhere for their irreplaceable roles.

On the occasion of Teacher's Day 2023, we have curated a list of Happy Teacher's Day gift ideas for you to show some love and respect to your beloved teachers.