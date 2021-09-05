Happy Teachers' Day 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings
In India, Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on 5 September.
Teachers are a very important part of our lives. They not just educate us about various disciplines, but also play a very significant role in our overall development. In order to honour their efforts, Teachers' Day is celebrated.
It is observed on different days in different countries. In India, it is celebrated every year on 5 September to commemorate the birth anniversary of great educationist and philosopher Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was also second President of independent India.
Various dance, music and other celebratory events are organized in schools, colleges, and coaching centres on the occasion of Teachers' day. Students present their teachers with greeting cards and wishes.
In this article, we have curated some wishes, images, and quotes which you can send to your teachers on the auspicious occasion of Teachers' Day.
Teachers' Day: Wishes, Images, Quotes
I consider myself very lucky to get a teacher like you. Thank you for always guiding me. Happy Teachers’ Day!
You have really been the best teacher I have ever come across in my life. I'm eternally grateful for your guidance, sir. Happy Teachers' Day!
I really admire the passion you have, and the efforts you put in while teaching. I wish you great health and prosperity in life. Happy Teachers' Day, ma'am
“Those who educate children well are more to be honored than they who produce them; for these only gave them life, those the art of living well.” - Aristotle
“I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well." - Alexander the Great
