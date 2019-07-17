Sawan Somvar 2020:Shravan Somwar Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes

Today is the last Somwar (Monday) in the Holy month of Sawan. Sawan Somwar are of great significance for the Shiva devotees. Sawan Somvar Vrat or fasts on Monday in the month of Shravan is said to bring desired results.

Sawan or Shravan is the month of love, blessings and happiness. It is believed to be the time when Lord Shiva consumed the Halahal (poison) that came out of the ocean during the Samudra Manthan and saved the world.

The states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana, in view of the coronavirus outbreak, have taken a joint decision to suspend the annual Kanwar Yatra that was scheduled to begin from 6 July.

Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Shiva devotees that takes place every year during the Hindu holy month of Sravana. They fetch water from the Holy rivers and carry Kanwars, on their shoulders to offer it to Shivlinga of their nearest temples.

