Sawan Somvar 2020:Shravan Somwar Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes
Here are some images, quotes, messages for you to send your friends, relatives & peers a Happy Sawan Somwar.
Today is the last Somwar (Monday) in the Holy month of Sawan. Sawan Somwar are of great significance for the Shiva devotees. Sawan Somvar Vrat or fasts on Monday in the month of Shravan is said to bring desired results.
Sawan or Shravan is the month of love, blessings and happiness. It is believed to be the time when Lord Shiva consumed the Halahal (poison) that came out of the ocean during the Samudra Manthan and saved the world.
The states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana, in view of the coronavirus outbreak, have taken a joint decision to suspend the annual Kanwar Yatra that was scheduled to begin from 6 July.
Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Shiva devotees that takes place every year during the Hindu holy month of Sravana. They fetch water from the Holy rivers and carry Kanwars, on their shoulders to offer it to Shivlinga of their nearest temples.
It is the perfect time to send texts and wish your loved ones a Happy Sawan Somwar 2020. Here are some images, quotes, messages for you to send your friends, relatives and peers during this month of Shravan.
Happy Sawan Somwar 2020 Wishes, Images & Quotes
May Lord Shiva bless you and your family during the auspicious Sawan Somwar!
Om me hi astha, Om me hi vishwas, Aap sab ko khush rakhe, Bhagavan Bholenath!
Sawan men mile ye Saat, Shiv ka ashirvaad, Shiv ki bhakti, Shiv sa sahas, Shiv ka tyag, Shiv ka Saath, Shiv sa tapobal, Shiv sa Shaan, Jai Shiv Shambhu!
May Lord Shiva bless you and your family with all the happiness and health. May he protects us all from evil and give us strength to face the challenges of life. Jai Bhole!
