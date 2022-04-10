ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Ram Navami 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images and Whatsapp Messages

Happy Ram Navami 2022: Enjoy this day with your loved ones.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ram Navami 2022 is on 10 April 2022.</p></div>
i

The festival of Chaitra Navratri 2022 will be ending with the auspicious Ram Navami.

Ram Navami 2022 will be observed and celebrated on 10 April 2022 by the people who follow Hinduism.

The festival of Ram Navami is observed as the birthday of Lord Rama. Lord Rama is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Ram Navami is grandly celebrated by the Hindu devotees and it is also the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. On this day, Hindus perform the rituals of Kanya Puja.

Everybody gets together on this day and celebrates this festival with lots of grandeur. They also prepare various delicacies and send wishes to each other.

It is to be noted that the festival of Ram Navami 2022 is on Sunday, 10 April 2022.

Also Read

Ram Navami 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Images. Greetings

Ram Navami 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Images. Greetings
ADVERTISEMENT

Let's take a look at a few wishes and quotes that you can send to your friends and family on the occasion of Ram Navami 2022:

Happy Ram Navami 2022 Wishes

  • May Lord Ram bless you with happiness and prosperity on the occasion of Ram Navami. Happy Ram Navami 2022 to everybody.

  • Celebrate the occasion of Ram Navami 2022 with your friends and family. Spend time together and make lots of good memories.

  • May Lord Ram shower his divine blessings and brighten your life. Happy Ram Navami 2022 to all.

  • The festival of Ram Navami denotes the victory of good over evil. We hope this day is filled with goodness and happiness. Happy Ram Navami 2022.

  • Celebrate Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami with your family. Fill this day with good vibes and happiness. Happy Ram Navami 2022 to everybody.

Happy Ram Navami 2022 Images

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ram Navami 2022 Wishes.</p></div>

Ram Navami 2022 Wishes.

(Photo: iStock)

Also Read

Ram Navami 2020 Wishes, Images, Greetings For Friends and Family

Ram Navami 2020 Wishes, Images, Greetings For Friends and Family
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Happy Ram Navami 2022 to all.</p></div>

Happy Ram Navami 2022 to all.

(Photo: iStock)

Also Read

Ram Navami 2020: Date, Importance, Auspicious Time & Significance

Ram Navami 2020: Date, Importance, Auspicious Time & Significance

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×