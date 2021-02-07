Happy Propose Day 2021: Quotes, Images, and Wishes
On Propose Day, lovers all over the world propose to the person they love.
i
Excitement for Valentine’s week is at an all-time high. After celebrating Rose Day on 7 February, now we are here to celebrate Propose Day on Monday, 8 February.
The second day of Valentine’s week, Propose Day is considered to be an important one. Lovers all over the world tend to propose to the person they love on this day.
In this article, we have curated a list of Images, quotes, and wishes for you to share with your loved ones.
Happy Propose Day Wishes, Quotes & Images
“You’re in my thoughts all day long. On this day, I propose to you and invite you to live in my heart all my life. Happy Propose Day”
“Would you mind sharing the rest of your life with me? I promise we will make the best moments every day. Happy Propose Day”
“I adore you, I love you and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Happy Propose Day!”
“I am in love with you since the day we first met. I would like to confess my love for you today. Happy Propose Day!”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!