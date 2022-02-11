ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Promise Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings and WhatsApp Status

Here are some wishes, images and quotes on the occasion of Promise Day.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here are some wishes, images and quotes for Promise Day.</p></div>
Promise Day — the fifth day of Valentine's Week — is celebrated every year on 11 February. This year, it falls on Friday.

Promise day is celebrated a day after Teddy day, and is followed by Hug Day on 12 February.

Making promises and keeping them are a part of every relationship. People in love celebrate this beautiful occasion by making lovely promises to each other.

Valentine's week is a very important week for people in love. All seven days are dedicated to different ways of expressing love. We hope that you and your partner have a wonderful Valentine's Week.
Here are some wishes, images quotes and greetings which you can send to your partner (girlfriend/ boyfriend) and also upload as WhatsApp status on the occasion of Promise day.

Promise Day Wishes, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Status

  • I promise to always be there by your side. Happy Promise day, my love!

  • "A promise must never be broken." Alexander Hamilton

  • "Keep every promise you make and only make promises you can keep." Anthony Hitt. Happy Promise Day!

  • On this beautiful occasion, I promise you that I will always be there for you. Happy Promise Day!

  • “Promises are only as strong as the person who makes them. Happy Promise Day!”

  • Happy Promise day, my love. Meeting you was the best thing that ever happened to me.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Promise Day Wishes and images </p></div>

Promise Day Wishes and images

(Photo Courtesy: Altered By The Quint)
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Promise Day Wishes and images in Hindi</p></div>

Promise Day Wishes and images in Hindi

(Photo Courtesy: Altered By The Quint)

