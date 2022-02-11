Happy Promise Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings and WhatsApp Status
Here are some wishes, images and quotes on the occasion of Promise Day.
Promise Day — the fifth day of Valentine's Week — is celebrated every year on 11 February. This year, it falls on Friday.
Promise day is celebrated a day after Teddy day, and is followed by Hug Day on 12 February.
Making promises and keeping them are a part of every relationship. People in love celebrate this beautiful occasion by making lovely promises to each other.
Valentine's week is a very important week for people in love. All seven days are dedicated to different ways of expressing love. We hope that you and your partner have a wonderful Valentine's Week.
Here are some wishes, images quotes and greetings which you can send to your partner (girlfriend/ boyfriend) and also upload as WhatsApp status on the occasion of Promise day.
I promise to always be there by your side. Happy Promise day, my love!
"A promise must never be broken." Alexander Hamilton
"Keep every promise you make and only make promises you can keep." Anthony Hitt. Happy Promise Day!
On this beautiful occasion, I promise you that I will always be there for you. Happy Promise Day!
“Promises are only as strong as the person who makes them. Happy Promise Day!”
Happy Promise day, my love. Meeting you was the best thing that ever happened to me.
