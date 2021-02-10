Happy Promise Day 2021: Quotes, Images and Wishes
On Promise day, people make commitments or promises to their loved ones for a long-lasting relationship.
Valentine’s week still has a lot to offer. After first four days of this lovely week, today we have arrived at Promise Day. It is celebrated on 11 February every year.
In this article, we have curated a list of quotes, images and wishes for you to share with your loved ones.
Happy Promise Day Wishes, Quotes, Images
“Love makes no demands and has no expectations – just sincerity and trust! Happy Promise Day.”
“Maybe I’m too late to be your first. But right now, I’m preparing myself to be your last. I promise. Happy Promise Day!”
“Promises are only as strong as the person who makes them. Happy Promise Day!”
